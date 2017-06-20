More than 3,000 people killed in Congo's Kasai region - Catholic church

Congolese security forces and militia members fighting them have killed at least 3,383 people in the Kasai region since last October, the country's Catholic church said on Tuesday in a report based on local church sources.

The United Nations had previously said hundreds died in the violence. The church report also said Democratic Republic of Congo's national army was responsible for destroying 10 villages.

The army's spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)