More material damage than human casualties: Syrian Homs city Governor on US strike

"The Syrian leadership and Syrian policy will not change. This targeting was not the first and I don't believe it will be the last," Homs Governor Talal Barazi added.

A US missile strike on an air base near the Syrian city of Homs on Friday is not believed to have caused "big human casualties" but has caused material damage, Homs Governor Talal Barazi told Reuters.

Barazi said the attack served the interests of "armed terrorist groups" including Islamic State, adding that the targeted air base had been providing air support for army operations against Islamic State east of Palmyra.

"I believe - God willing - that the human casualties are not big, but there is material damage. We hope there are not many victims and martyrs," he told Reuters by telephone.

Speaking at dawn, he said rescue and fire-fighting operations had been going on for two hours at the base. He said the attack was a form of "support for the armed terrorist groups, and it is an attempt to weaken the capabilities of the Syrian Arab Army to combat terrorism".

Speaking to Syrian state TV, Barazi said: "The Syrian leadership and Syrian policy will not change. This targeting was not the first and I don't believe it will be the last," he added. In separate comments to al-Mayadeen, a Lebanese TV station, he said: "The war against terrorism will continue."

US President Donald Trump said he ordered missile strikes against an airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched this week, declaring he acted in America's "national security interest" against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

US officials said the military fired dozens of cruise missiles against the base in response to the suspected gas attack in a rebel-held area that Washington has blamed on Assad's forces. The Syrian government has strongly denied responsibility.

The US strikes "targeted military positions in Syria and in Homs specifically" in order to publically "serve the goals of terrorism in Syria and the goals of Israel in the long run", Barazi added in his interview with state TV. A Syrian military source said earlier the attack on the Syrian air base had led to "losses".