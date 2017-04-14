Missing Kerala youth who 'joined' IS killed in Afghanistan

Another missing youth from Kerala, suspected to have joined the Islamic State group, has reportedly been killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan.

Murshid Muhammed, a native of Padna in this district, was killed in a drone attack in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, said Abdur Rahiman, an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader in Padna.

Rahiman, also a social activist, said he received the message yesterday on social media app, Telegram.

"The exact date could not be known yet...The message did not come from the usual source...I could not get more details," Rahiman told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)