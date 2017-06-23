Merkel says May's offer on expats "good start" but many questions remain

German Chancellor Angela Merkel described British Prime Minister Theresa May's offer on the rights of EU citizens after Brexit as "a good start" but said many other issues related to Britain's departure from the bloc still need to be resolved.

"Theresa May made clear to us today that EU citizens that have been in Britain for five years will retain their full rights. That is a good start," Merkel told reporters at an EU summit on Thursday.

"But there are still many many other questions linked to the exit, including on finances and the relationship with Ireland. So we have a lot to do until (the next EU summit in) October."

Merkel spoke after May adressed the other 27 EU leaders meeting in Brussels, offering them what London described as a "fair and serious" deal on EU expats post-Brexit.

