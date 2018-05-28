Mentally unfit mother kills self, six family members in Karachi

At least seven persons, including children, were burnt to death in a blaze in Karachi's Baldia Town late on Sunday night.

The fire was initiated by the mother of the deceased children, Gulzara Bibi, who also died, Geo TV quoted Bibi's wounded son Sajid, as saying in a video interview given to the police.

Sajid said his mother was mentally unfit and was receiving medical treatment for the past two years. The wounded have been shifted to the hospital.

Gulzara Bibi, her three daughters and her three sons were among the seven killed.

Four of the deceased died on the spot, while three succumbed to their wounds while going to a hospital.