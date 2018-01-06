Trending#

Men in Bangkok are going crazy over this hospital's penis-whitening procedure!

  Saturday 6 January 2018 23:25 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
Thai men are flocking to a clinic for penis whitening, which ridiculously has become a huge trend in Bangkok.Few days back, Lelux Hospital in Bangkok shocked everyone when they uploaded a video detailing its specialised penis whitening procedure, a cosmetic treatment that alters the pigmentation of men's groin area.

 
The post racked up over four million views and garnered more than 10,000 comments by January 4. But what exactly is this procedure'. 

 
The popularity of cosmetic skin lightening in Thailand is generally associated with social conventions and pressures that favor lighter skin tones over darker ones. Meanwhile, having lighter skin tone is linked to elevated social status.This is not the first time Lelux Hospital has made a splash on social media. Previously, they made everyone surprise by promoting its '3-D vagina' procedure, which involves injecting a patient's own fat into pubis to get a 'plumper look'. 

 
 

    
   
