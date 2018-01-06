Men in Bangkok are going crazy over this hospital's penis-whitening procedure!

Thai men are flocking to a clinic for penis whitening, which ridiculously has become a huge trend in Bangkok.Few days back, Lelux Hospital in Bangkok shocked everyone when they uploaded a video detailing its specialised penis whitening procedure, a cosmetic treatment that alters the pigmentation of men's groin area.

The post racked up over four million views and garnered more than 10,000 comments by January 4. But what exactly is this procedure'.

The penis-lightening procedure uses lasers, the same pigmentation laser equipment, which are used in other skin treatments ' to break down melanin in skin cells.This procedure has made their hospital quite popular among the masses, as they now handle more than 100 people for five sessions, which costs around USD 650.

The popularity of cosmetic skin lightening in Thailand is generally associated with social conventions and pressures that favor lighter skin tones over darker ones. Meanwhile, having lighter skin tone is linked to elevated social status.This is not the first time Lelux Hospital has made a splash on social media. Previously, they made everyone surprise by promoting its '3-D vagina' procedure, which involves injecting a patient's own fat into pubis to get a 'plumper look'.