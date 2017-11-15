Meet Nouf Marwaai, the face of yoga revolution in Saudi Arabia

A conversation with Nouf Marwaai leaves you in awe. Her cool, confident demeanour won't give a trace of her tragic past. Her fight against deadly auto immune disorder has not only helped her to overcome fatal obstacle but also make her a celebrity sorts.

Marwaai hit the international headlines when she became Saudi Arabia's first certified yoga instructor. In a exclusive interview with WION's Political Editor Kartikeya Sharma, Marwaai talks about her long campaign to make yoga acceptable in her country. She also spoke extensively about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in growing popularity of yoga and regime change in her country. Read edited excerpts here:

Q: How tough was your journey? To come up with the idea of yoga, go abroad and come back and teach yoga in Saudi Arabia?

A: It wasn't an easy journey at all. Convincing a society for having a different concept of yoga was tough but Saudi citizens are open to healthy lifestyle. I had to explain them the health benefits of yoga.

Q: How did you reach the idea of learning yoga?

A: I was born with auto immune disease and suffered a lot. I was unable to lead a normal lifestyle. Somebody once told me about yoga and then I started reading about it. The more I did my research the more I got hooked to the idea.

Q: Then where did you go?

A: First I went to Australia where I was also completed my studies. Then I went to India as Australia did not have Ayurvedic centres. My illness had started to attack my kidneys. I went to Kerala and met with Ayurvedic doctors. It was then I started to improve and since then I have stuck to yoga.

Q: What all did you learn in India?

A: I went to Kerala and studied Ayurveda. Then I went to Delhi and also to Himalayas. I went to several places to study the practice of yoga.

Q: Did your family have any apprehensions?

A: My family had apprehensions but I didn’t listen. My health was improving and it was much better than being on chemotherapy. I did face difficulties. My parents were supportive but other relatives were very critical and felt that I was destroying my career. Later they came to my clinic for consultations and training.

Q: Are you aware of the fact that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great promoter of yoga?

A: Yes. His initiative in the last two years has created a huge campaign for awareness as Indian Missions are celebrating the Yoga Day. In Jeddah, we have received huge support from the Indian Mission. This is the reason why yoga is getting more and more popular across the world.

Q: What was the response you received when you came back to Saudi Arabia?

A: Saudis didn’t know anything about yoga. They thought it was a Buddhist practice like meditation. But things changed. I’m in the media and I’m also a trained clinical psychologist by profession. So, I could reach out to lot of people. Earlier they would just ask and leave. Saudi society is not an open society. To try a new thing is not easy. I had to conduct lot of awareness campaigns through TV shows.

Q: What were the questions that were asked from you? In India too lot of debate took place in the past whether Yoga is associated with religion or not?

A: Same questions were put up to me. I explained the positive changes which yoga makes to your body. I explained them the mental and physical benefits of yoga. It was very important to explain it scientifically. In Jeddah, today there are more than 8,000 yoga followers.

Q: You are the first certified yoga teacher in Saudi Arabia. Is interest same for both genders when it comes to Yoga?

A: It was more popular with women and later men caught up.

Q: Is the debate on yoga and religion alive in Saudi Arabia?

A: Honestly, I didn’t hear it. But different Asian nationalities living in Saudi Arabia talk about it. Arabs and Saudis don’t speak about it.

Q: Where all yoga has expanded in Saudi Arabia?

A: Yoga is being practised through Saudi Arabia. Cities like Mecca, Riyadh Medina and Jeddah have Yoga centres and yoga teachers. There is a demand for yoga in Saudi Arabia as people know that yoga makes you healthy.

Q: How did yoga change your life?

A: It helped me at physical and psychological level. My joints had lot of problems. I could only do yoga as a sport activity. Because of my sickness I had to stay away from school also. It impacted me and caused lot of stress. It affected my health too. When I started practising yoga, I was able to join each and every class in the university. I passed with great marks because I could manage myself because of yoga. I teach 40 new people every month and teaching people with different mentalities take lot of tolerance.

Q: Is it because Saudi society is slowly opening up?

A: Yes, that’s true. It is because of the new leadership everything is changing and has motivated lot of people.

Q: Has your family picked Yoga from you?

A: My sister has learnt yoga from me.