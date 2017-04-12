McCain blasts Russia over spreading influence in Balkans

US Senator John McCain has congratulated Montenegro for its upcoming NATO membership and blasted Russia for its alleged attempts to interfere in the Balkans.

McCain, who was a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, is one of the strongest supporters of expanding NATO in Europe.

He said in Montenegro today that "the behavior on the part of Russians, throughout the region and the world, is not acceptable."

The Senate backed Montenegro's accession to NATO last month, a message that the US will push back against Russian efforts to increase its influence in Europe.

President Donald Trump signed the ratification yesterday.

McCain says: "the Russian behavior requires our solidarity and our strength."

NATO invited tiny Montenegro to join the military alliance as its 29th member in December 2015.

