Man tries to drive car into crowd in front of French mosque - police

A man was arrested after trying to drive a car into a crowd in front of a mosque in the Paris suburb of Creteil on Thursday, police said, adding that no one was injured.

Police said the man's motives were unclear, and that he had not succeeded in driving into the crowd because of barriers placed in front of the mosque.

According to Le Parisien newspaper, the man said he had wanted to avenge attacks linked to Islamic State that have killed dozens in Paris over the past years.

