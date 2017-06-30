Man tries to drive car into crowd in front of French mosque, gets arrested

A man was arrested after trying to drive a car into a crowd in front of a mosque in the Paris suburb of Creteil.

The police has said that no one was injured, The Guardian reported.

The man?s motives were unclear even as he failed to drive into the crowd because of barriers placed in front of the mosque.

According to Le Parisien newspaper, the man said he had wanted to avenge attacks linked to the ISIS that have killed dozens in Paris over the past years.

Last week, a British man was charged with terrorism charges after allegedly driving a rented van into a crowd of Muslims leaving a mosque on the night of June 19.

