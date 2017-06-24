Man steals from mosque, says matter between him and god

A man has stolen Rs 50,000 from the donation box of a mosque in Pakistan and left a letter, saying it is between him and the god and no one should poke their nose in the matter.

The incident occurred last night in Jamia Masjid Sadiqul Madina in Khanewal district in southern Punjab.

The Express Tribune reported the thief took away the two money boxes where worshippers donate funds and a pair of batteries used as backup for power during power outage.

He explained that reasons for stealing the items which according to mosque prayer leader, Qari Saeed, were worth Rs 50,000.

"This matter is between me and the almighty god. Please, nobody should try to find me. I am a very needy person and thus stealing from Allah's home," the thief's letter read.

He further wrote that he had come to the mosque once and asked the prayer leader for help but he had refused and thrown him out.

"When people refused to help me, I was forced to steal from the mosque," he wrote. "I have not stolen anything from anyone's house. I am just taking a few things from Allah's house so this is a matter between me and him. No one should poke their nose in our matter".

The report said the local people expressed sympathy for the thief and asked Saeed to forgive him.

Abbas, a resident, said he along with other worshippers had agreed to buy new UPS batteries for the mosque.

However, Saeed insisted that the thief must be caught and punished. But when questioned whether anyone had come seeking help in the past few days, he declined to comment.

A similar incident occurred in Ramazan last year in Jahanian. A thief had stolen taps from Hasnain Kareemain mosque and left a letter to the mosque committee saying he stole because he was very poor and would pay the mosque when he had enough money.

