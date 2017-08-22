Essel Group 90 years
Maldives

Maldives army occupies Parliament; Opposition lawmakers roughed up

DNA Web Team | Updated: Tue, 22 Aug 2017-03:33pm IST, DNA webdesk

The Maldives military on Tuesday locked down the nation’s Parliament and Opposition lawmakers were roughed up by military personnel.

Opposition lawmakers said the military siege was an attempt to block a motion to impeach the Speaker of the House.

"Military in plainclothes blocking MPs entering chamber," said opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP)'s Imthiyaz Fahmy in a tweet.

MPs were eventually allowed in but found that Speaker Abdulla Maseeh Mohamed was also surrounded by soldiers, reported Guardian quoting Eva Abdulla, another MDP lawmaker.

