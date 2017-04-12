Malala Yousafzai given honorary Canadian citizenship

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai has received honorary citizenship in Canada and become the youngest person to address the country's Parliament.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau presented her with a framed certificate of citizenship today. She's only the sixth person to receive the honor and the youngest ever.

The 19-year-old Pakistani activist was 15 when she shot in the head by Taliban militants while returning from school.

She was targeted for advocating women's education.

She won world acclaim for her campaign and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

Yousafzai was originally scheduled to receive her honorary citizenship in 2014 but the Canadian Parliament was stormed by an armed terrorist that day.

Yousafzai says that man called himself a Muslim but did not share her faith.

