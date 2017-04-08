Made tremendous progress in ties with China: Trump

President Donald Trump today hailed the tremendous progress made by the US in its relationship with China and said he expects "lots of very potential bad problems to go away" in future.

"We have made tremendous progress in our relationship with China," Trump told reporters during a brief media interaction along with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"I think truly progress has been made," he said, adding that "an outstanding" relationship had developed between the two leaders.

Trump said he expected additional progress in the future and "lots of very potentially bad problems will be going away".

Xi along with the Chinese First Lady Madam Peng left for China later in the afternoon.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer described it as a terrific visit.

