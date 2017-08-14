Essel Group 90 years
London's Big Ben to go silent for four years as chime to undergo repair

One of the four faces of the Great Clock of the Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben, is pictured at the Houses of Parliament at midday in central London on August 14, 2017.Britains much-loved Big Ben will fall silent for four years from August 21, as conservation work is carried out on the famous 19th century bell in a clock tower next to the Houses of Parliament. The Great Bell, popularly called Big Ben, weighs 13.7 tonnes and strikes every hour to the note of E. Four smaller bells also chime every 15 minutes. The last bong before the refurbishment will be at 12 pm (1100 GMT) on August 21, the statement said. (AFP)
Mon, 14 Aug 2017-11:10pm , PTI

The chimes of one of the world's most famous clock towers of the 19th century, the Big Ben in London, will fall silent for essential repairs for four years from next week.

The regular bongs of the Elizabeth Tower, as it is officially known, will sound for the final time at midday next Monday before being disconnected to allow the clock and surrounding tower to be restored.

The Great Bell has sounded on the hour for 157 years. It last fell silent in 2007 and before that, for major refurbishments between 1983 and 1985.

Parliamentary authorities said stopping Big Ben - the commonly used name for the Palace of Westminster's Elizabeth Tower - would protect workers carrying out the repairs.

However, it will still sound for important events including New Year's Eve and Remembrance yesterday.

"This essential programme of works will safeguard the clock on a long term basis, as well as protecting and preserving its home - the Elizabeth Tower," said Steve Jaggs, the clock's keeper.

The Big Ben, part of the Palace of Westminster Parliament complex in central London, traditionally strikes an E note every hour, and every 15 minutes four "quarter bells" chime.

To stop the chimes, the striking hammers of the bell will be locked until 2021. It weighs 13.7 tonnes.

Elizabeth Tower is said to be the most photographed building in the UK.

The project's principal architect Adam Watrobski told the BBC the works would install new amenities in the tower, including a lift, toilet and kitchen.

The essential maintenance will also include making the structure more energy efficient.

 
