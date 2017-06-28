Lockdown lifted at Alabama base, no threat found after shooter report

Authorities at a U.S. Army base in northern Alabama lifted a lockdown on Tuesday after earlier warning of a possible active shooter at the sprawling facility near Huntsville.

No threat was found and an investigation was underway on what prompted Redstone Arsenal authorities to lock all five of its gates and warn workers there to run, hide or fight, said base spokesman Chris Colster.

Access to some parts of the complex remained restricted as the probe continued, Colster said. He did not elaborate.

On its Facebook page, an update from "Team Redstone" said: "The Sparkman complex and intersections in and around Martin road remain in a lock down status. The remainder of the installation is open for normal traffic. Recommend organizational accountability continue."

The lockdown lasted for about two-and-a-half hours at the base, which is home to military units including the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command and elements of the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Missile Defense Agency.

It also hosts the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Marshall Space Flight Center, where rocket research and testing is conducted. A total of about 43,000 military, NASA and civilian personnel work at Redstone Arsenal.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)