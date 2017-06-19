Large quantity contraband recovered from Karachi's central jail

Ranger and Frontier Corps (FC) on Monday found large quantities of contraband including mobile phones, air coolers, knife-cutters, freezers, stoves, DVD players and LED TVs from Karachi?s central jail during a search operation.

According to Dawn, the officials conducted the operation for 12 hours, in which they searched the barracks of all the prisoners especially those who belonged to banned outfits.

The operation took place post the escape of two militants belonging to the Lashkar-i-Jhangvi, a Pakistani militant organisation, from the jail in Karachi.

The circumstances under which the militants fled are yet to be substantiated, as the police came to know about the incident hours after it had happened.

