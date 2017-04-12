Essel Group 90 years
Kurdish militants claim responsibility for Diyarbakir tunnel attack

Wed, 12 Apr 2017-05:46pm , Reuters

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group said on Wednesday its militants carried out Tuesday's bomb attack on a police compound in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, in which three people were killed including a police officer.

A statement on a PKK website said its militants had planted more than 2.5 tonnes of explosives under the compound in an attack days before a referendum on expanding President Tayyip Erdogan's powers.

PKK is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.

