Daily News & Analysis

Kremlin urges international action to combat cyber crime

Wed, 28 Jun 2017-04:09pm , Reuters

Cyber attacks like the one which hit Russia and other countries on Tuesday underline the need for a concerted international action to fight cyber crime, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Tuesday's cyber attack caused no serious problems at a corporate or state level in Russia, Peskov also told a conference call with reporters. He said the Kremlin had no information about the origin of that attack.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

 
