Kremlin says Tillerson not due to meet Putin on Moscow visit

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was not due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin when he visited Moscow later this week.

He will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov however, Peskov said.

Commenting on U.S. missile strikes against Syria last week, Peskov said the action had shown Washington's total unwillingness to cooperate on Syria.

He said renewed calls for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to step down would not help to resolve the crisis.

"There is no other alternative," to peace talks in Geneva and Astana, Peskov said.

