Killer of British ex-commando on French island gets prison

A court on France's Indian Ocean island of Reunion today sentenced a 30- year-old man to 15 years behind bars for the killing of a British ex-commando in 2011.

After a three-day trial, a jury convicted Vincent Madoure of taking part in the murder of Carl Davies, a 33-year-old former Royal Marines Commando.

Davies was found battered to death in a gutter on November 9, 2011. He suffered a fractured skull, broken bones, multiple bruising and cuts, an autopsy found.

He had arrived on the island two days earlier aboard a merchant vessel where he was working as a security guard.

Investigators suspected Davies was assaulted by a group after he left a nightclub, possibly to mug him.

Authorities only started to make headway in their investigation after a violent gang operating near the venue was arrested the following year.

Three of its members were charged with Davies's death, two of whom were acquitted for lack of evidence -- a decision that the lawyer for Davies's relatives lashed as a judicial error.

His family was in court for the trial. Madoure, who maintained he was innocent of the crime, will file an appeal, his lawyer Henri Moselle said.

