Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles, Cory Taylor feature in Barack Obama's annual list of favourite books, songs

Continuing the tradition of sharing his reading and playlists, former US President Barack Obama has named the books and songs that "moved" and "inspired" him in 2017.

 
The diverse list features ten books, including Pakistani writer Mohsin Hamid's Exit West, and has songs by rappers Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z picked by the 56-year-old Obama among his favourites.

 
  
 
"During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists. It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world," Obama wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

 
"With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most. From songs that got me moving to stories that inspired me," he said.

 
  
 
According to the list, the "best books" that Obama read in 2017 include The Power by Naomi Alderman, Grant by Ron Chernow, Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond , Exit West by Mohsin Hamid, Five-Carat Soul by James McBride among others.

 
American rappers Lamar's 'Humble' and Jay-Z's 'Family Feud' along with singer Harry Styles' 'Sign of the Times' are among the songs that Obama named as his favourites.

 
Here's the complete list

 
Books he read in 2017:

 
The Power by Naomi Alderman

 
Grant by Ron Chernow

 
Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond 

 
Janesville: An American Story by Amy Goldstein

 
Exit West by Mohsin Hamid 

 
Five-Carat Soul by James McBride 

 
Anything Is Possible by Elizabeth Strout

 
Dying: A Memoir by Cory Taylor

 
A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

 
Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

 
*Bonus for hoops fans: Coach Wooden and Me by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Basketball (and Other Things) by Shea Serrano

 
His favourite songs of 2017:

 
Mi Gente by J Balvin & Willy William 

 
Havana by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)

 
Blessed by Daniel Caesar 

 
The Joke by Brandi Carlile

 
First World Problems by Chance The Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)

 
Rise Up by Andra Day

 
Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

 
Family Feud by Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé)

 
Humble by Kendrick Lamar

 
La Dame et Ses Valises by Les Amazones d’Afrique (feat. Nneka)

 
Unforgettable by French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)

 
The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness by The National

 
Chanel by Frank Ocean 

 
Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man

 
Butterfly Effect by Travis Scott

 
Matter of Time by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

 
Little Bit by Mavis Staples

 
Millionaire by Chris Stapleton

 
Sign of the Times by Harry Styles 

 
Broken Clocks by SZA

 
Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix) by U2

 
*Bonus: Born in the USA by Bruce Springsteen

 
(With agencies input)

 
 

    
   
