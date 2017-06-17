Jury finds Minnesota cop not guilty in shooting of black motorist

St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez was charged after he fatally shot Philando Castile, 32, last July.

A jury on Friday found the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop last year not guilty of second-degree manslaughter.

St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez was charged after he fatally shot Philando Castile, 32, last July. The aftermath was streamed on social media by the driver's girlfriend, who was sitting in the passenger seat, and the incident drew national attention and led to weeks of protests in St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Yanez had testified that he was afraid for his life and Castile did not follow his orders.

