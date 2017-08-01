JuD launches secret campaign to collect arms to target Pakistan's law enforcers

The campaign is by terror organisation's acting chief Abdul Rehman Makki

JuD acting chief Abdul Rehman Makki has launched a "secret campaign" to collect arms to target the law enforcement personnel in Pakistan, according to a report by the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police.

Makki, the brother-in-law of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, is gathering the support of all of its activists, the report said.

"The JuD is collecting arms for show of force and use, if needed, against the personnel of law enforcement agencies.

Funds are also being used collected for the purpose," it said, adding transport is also being arranged for the activists (to carry out any operation).

Saeed and his four close aides - Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain) have been have been under house arrest since January 31 of this year under anti-terrorism and public order laws.

Saeed's detention period will expire at the end of this September after his house arrest was extended by 60 days by authorities in Punjab province.

Makki has been looking after the affairs of both JuD a since Saeed is put under house arrest.

In a statement issued here today Makki said: "Saeed has been detained at his own house like a prisoner of New Delhi.

It has been six months of the detention and he his detention is further extended which the JuD strongly protest." He said the government is not fulfilling its duty on the Kashmir cause.

"The Kashmiris are struggling for their freedom and the Pakistani government is not helping them," he added.