Jadavpur University Vice-chancellor Prof Suranjan Das today said the institution cannot be held responsible if any fringe element raises any separatist slogan in it.

"If any fringe element raises any separatist slogan, how can the university as a whole be linked with that ? It is a law and order issue to be addressed by the administration," Das told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)