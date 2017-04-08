'Jersey Shore' star Mike Sorrentino charged with tax evasion

Former "Jersey Shore" star Mike Sorrentino and brother Marc Sorrentino were indicted on additional charges for tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

The Acting US Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick for the District of New Jersey and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department's Tax Division announced the indictment on April 7.

The brothers have been working together after Mike's appearance on MTV's "Jersey Shore" in 2009, with Marc becoming his brother's manager.

According to a statement obtained by People magazine, "The superseding indictment returned today includes new charges against both men. Michael is now also charged with tax evasion and structuring funds to evade currency transaction reports and Marc is now also charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation."

In response to the indictment, the brothers' lawyer, Henry E Klingeman, stated, "Michael Sorrentino will enter a not guilty plea on April 17, 2017 and will vigorously contest the allegations in court."

Mike and Marc were previously indicted for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the US in 2014 after reportedly not paying taxes on USD 8.9 million in income that Mike earned between 2010 and 2012.

The brothers also responded by pleading not guilty. When asked whether he was worried about possibly going to jail, Mike answered, "No, I'm not worried at all. That's why I pleaded not guilty."

If proven guilty, the Sorrentino brothers face a statutory maximum of five years in prison on the conspiracy count and three years in prison for each count of aiding in the preparation of false tax returns.

Mike faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each structuring count, and five years in prison for tax evasion. Marc faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for obstruction.

An arraignment on the superseding indictment will be held on April 17.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)