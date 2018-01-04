Trending#

Israeli jets bombard Gaza after repeated projectile fire 

(Picture for Representation) 


 Israeli warplane , Reuters



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Thursday 4 January 2018 16:12 IST
 

   
   
   


Israeli jets bombarded Hamas bases in Gaza overnight in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, the military said on Thursday.

 
"In response to the projectiles fired at southern Israeli communities throughout on Wednesday from the Gaza Strip, IAF (Israeli air force) fighter jets targeted a significant terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip," Israeli forces said in a statement.

 
Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired at least 20 rockets or mortar rounds at Israel since US President Donald Trump's controversial December 6 recognition of Jerusalem as the country's capital, at least six of which have been intercepted by the Iron Dome defence system.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
The projectiles are often fired by fringe radical Islamist groups, but Israel holds Gaza's militant rulers Hamas responsible for any attacks from the territory and retaliates by targeting Hamas positions. 

 
 

    
   
