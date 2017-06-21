Islamic militants take hostages at Philippine school: army

Islamic militants occupied a primary school and took hostages in a southern Philippine village today, a few hours drive from a city where other jihadists were fighting a month-long war, authorities said.

Hundreds of gunmen initially attacked a lightly guarded military outpost at dawn, with about 30 then taking over the school and using civilians as human shields, the military said.

"As of now they are in the school holding the civilians.

They are using them as human shields," Captain Arvin Encinas, spokesman for the army division with responsibility for the area, told

