Islamabad HC dismisses Musharraf's plea not to confiscate property

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed former Pakistan president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf?s petition to quash the trial proceedings as well as the process initiated to confiscate his property for absconding in the Lal Masjid cleric?s murder case.

A separate trial court also deferred the issuance of red warrants against Musharraf in the same case.

Musharraf ?s counsel Akhtar Shah had filed a a petition with the IHC against the order of the trial court declaring him an absconder and issuing his perpetual warrants in the murder case of Abdul Rashid Ghazi.

Police had earlier registered a case against Musharraf over the alleged murder of cleric Ghazi Abdul Rasheed and his wife during the Lal Masjid military operation in 2017, when he the chief of army staff and the president of Pakistan.

Advocate Shah argued that under Article 245 of the Constitution such matters cannot be heard in courts since Ghazi was killed during a military operation on Lal Masjid in 2007.

However, Advocate Shah was not able to justify a fugitive or an absconder could be represented through a counsel before surrendering to the trial court concerned.

