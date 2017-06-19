Iran's Revolutionary Guard says hit Syria for Tehran attacks

Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it has launched a series of missile strikes on eastern Syria over Islamic State-claimed attacks on Tehran.

The Guard's website, as well as semi-official news agencies, reported the strikes today on Deir el-Zour, Syria.

The Guard's website said it launched surface-to-surface medium-range missiles targeting the area. It did not immediately offer other specifics, other than to say the missiles were launched from Iran. Such an attack is rare in Syria's long-running civil war, in which Iran is backing embattled Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Five Islamic State-linked attackers stormed Iran's parliament and a shrine to revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini this month, killing at least 17 people and wounding more than 50.

