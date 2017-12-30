Iran Protests: US condemns arrest of 'peaceful' protesters

The United States has condemned the arrest of peaceful protestors in Iran and urged all the countries to support the people in their fight against corruption in the country.

The US Department of State Spokesperson, Heather Nauert, shared a statement on Twitter: "U.S. strongly condemns the arrest of peaceful protestors in #Iran, urges all nations to publicly support Iranian people. As @POTUS said, longest-suffering victims of Iran's leaders are Iran's own people. #Iranprotests."

"We are following reports of multiple peaceful protests by Iranian citizens in cities across the country. Iran's leaders have turned a wealthy country with a rich history and culture into an economically depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos. As President Trump has said, the longest-suffering victims of Iran?s leaders are Iran's own people," the statement added.

The statement further urged all nations to publically support the Iranian people and their demands for basic rights and an end to corruption.

On June 14, 2017, Secretary Tillerson testified to Congress that he supports "those elements inside of Iran that would lead to a peaceful transition of government. Those elements are there, certainly as we know." The Secretary today repeats his deep support for the Iranian people, the statement added.

The protestors in Iran raised anti-government slogans over alleged corruption and rising prices that have plagued the people of the country in recent times.

The outbreak of unrest also reflects the concern over the country's costly involvement in regional conflicts such as Syria and Iraq.