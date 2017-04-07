Iran FM says US strike in Syria based on 'bogus' allegations

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted today that a US missile strike on a Syrian airbase was based on "bogus" chemical weapons allegations.

Washington "resorts to military force over bogus CW (chemical weapons) allegations: 1st in 2003 and now in Syria," he tweeted.

He was comparing the strike to the US-led invasion of Iraq, which was premised on allegations that Baghdad had weapons of mass destruction which later turned out to be unfounded.

