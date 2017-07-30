Interim Pak PM candidate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi rubbishes illegal wealth possession claims

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and interim Prime Minister candidate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday dismissed the allegations of possessing illegal wealth and challenged his critics to prove irregularities in his finances.

Speaking to the media after meeting with Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Abbasi said, “Whoever wants to file a reference against me should feel free to do so."

Abbasi informed that he has disclosed all his assets and their details are published in the Pakistan Gazette.

Describing the allegations against him as baseless, he suggested his critics to check their own acts first.

“There are no two sides in this country; we all are one and work for the betterment of this country in a united way,” Dawn quoted Abbasi as saying when asked about the speculations regarding the involvement of the military in the PM’s ouster.

While referring to the JUI-F chief, he said that Fazl and his party are supporting the ruling PML-N.

Maulana Fazl said that his party is not supporting an individual or a party but the decision to support PML-N is for the country’s sake.

Sharif had resigned from the Prime Minister's office following his disqualification from the Supreme Court in the Panamagate verdict.

The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) following the apex court’s verdict had announced Punjab Chief Minister and Nawaz Sharif's younger brother Shehbaz Sharif as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Additionally, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was named as interim Prime Ministerial candidate till the time Shahbaz is elected to the Parliament.