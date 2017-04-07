INSTANT VIEW-Trump orders military strikes on Syrian air base

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered a targeted military strike against an airfield controlled by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces. A deadly chemical attack was launched this week from that base. STORY: COMMENTS:

REPUBLICAN SENATORS JOHN MCCAIN AND LINDSEY GRAHAM "Building on tonight's credible first step, we must finally learn the lessons of history and ensure that tactical success leads to strategic progress. That means following through with a new, comprehensive strategy in coordination with our allies and partners to end the conflict in Syria."

SENATOR BOB CORKER, CHAIRMAN SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS "It is critical that Assad knows he will no longer enjoy impunity for his horrific crimes against his own citizens, and this proportional step was appropriate. As we move forward, it will be important for the administration to engage with Congress and clearly communicate its full strategy to the American people."

REPRESENTATIVE MAC THORNBERRY, CHAIRMAN, HOUSE ARMED SERVICES "I support the president's decision to take military action in Syria. My hope is that this action will help deter future atrocities by the Assad regime." SENATOR BEN CARDIN, TOP DEMOCRAT ON SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS "I cannot emphasize this enough, any longer-term or larger military operation in Syria by the Trump administration will need to be done in consultation with the Congress. Furthermore, it is the president's responsibility to inform the legislative branch and the American people about his larger policy in Syria, as well as the legal basis for this action and any additional military activities in that country."

SENATOR MARCO RUBIO, REPUBLICAN ON SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS "By acting decisively against the very facility from which Assad launched his murderous chemical weapons attack, President Trump has made it clear to Assad and those who empower him that the days of committing war crimes with impunity are over. What must follow is a real and comprehensive strategy to ensure that Assad is no longer a threat to his people and to U.S. security, and that Russia no longer has free rein to support his regime." SENATOR DICK DURBIN, DEMOCRATIC WHIP "My preliminary briefing by the White House indicated that this was a measured response to the Syrian nerve gas atrocity. Any further action will require close scrutiny by Congress, and any escalation beyond air strikes or missile strikes will require engaging the American people in that decision."

REPUBLICAN SENATOR TOM COTTON "I commend President Trump for taking swift, decisive action against Bashar al-Assad's outlaw regime. Any country that violates arms-control agreements with the U.S., develops illicit chemical- or nuclear-weapons programs, or supports those countries that do ought to take note."

