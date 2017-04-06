Indian Imam leaves Singapore on repatriation order

An Indian Imam in Singapore, who was fined nearly USD 3,000 for making divisive remarks against Christians and Jews during his Friday sermon at a mosque, was today expelled from the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said Imam Nalla Mohamed Abdul Jameel would be repatriated after he had paid the fine and pleaded guilty at a State Court for offending Christians and Jews during a Friday prayer at a local mosque.

Asked about the 46-year-old Imam's repatriation, a police spokesman referred to the MHA's April 3 statement, announcing the repatriation decision.

The Imam was repatriated to India today, a source said.

The cleric had spent last a few days in Singapore apologising to heads of religious groups for his remarks and met Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam yesterday.

A diplomatic source said multi-racial Singapore takes very serious view on matters relating to religion, but the Imam was treated with respect as he was remorseful and admitted the wrongful remarks, said the source.

"I thought it would be good to meet and tell the Imam that I appreciated the sincerity with which he had shown his remorse," Shanmugam said as he explained why he accepted the invitation to meet the Imam.

The meeting came two days after the State Courts on Monday fined Nalla for committing an act he knew was prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between religious groups and which was likely to disturb public tranquillity.

Singapore had ordered the expulsion of Nalla after he was handed a fine of 4,000 Singapore dollars (nearly USD 3,000) by a court here for making divisive remarks.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)