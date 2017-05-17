India-Dutch authorities pledge cooperation over alleged kidnapping of infant

Insiya Hemani was kidnapped last September, allegedly by her father. Her mother Nadia Rashid has launched a campaign to bring her daughter back to the Netherlands

Dutch foreign minister Bert Koenders on his trip to India last week spoke to External Affairs Minister on the alleged kidnapping of three-year-old Insiya Hemani.

Insiya was kidnapped by a group of men from her home in Amsterdam. The accused were allegedly paid by her father Sherzad Hemani, a resident of Mumbai.

Since the abduction, various legal proceedings are underway in this case, and they will most probably take a long time. In the meantime, Koenders told media persons that he was doing his utmost to ensure that the mother and child can see each other. ‘Every day that a child is kept separated from one of its parents is a day too many.’ The Indian and Dutch authorities have pledged continued cooperation on this matter.

For some time now, consultations with both parents have been taking place through the consulate-general in Mumbai and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague. "In the interests of the case, I don’t want to say too much," said the minister. ‘But let us hope that a solution that has Insiya’s best interests at heart will be found quickly.’

Insiya was taken away from her mother, Nadia Rashid, from their home in Amsterdam last September.

Following Insiya's kidnap, Rashid launched an online petition to bring back her daughter. She had even written to Swaraj, requesting that her child be brought back to her and had even shared her story on Humans of Amsterdam. The story went viral and was shared by several publications, both in India and in The Netherlands.

In an email to DNA, Rashid said that Insiya was abducted on September 29, 2016 when unknown men kidnapped her. "One of the kidnappers was stopped by an alert neighbour and was arrested," she said.

Alleging that Insiya's father Shezad Hemani had orchestrated the kidnapping, Rashid added that he had hired the kidnappers and paid them 'thousands of euros to do the job'. Two other kidnappers were arrested soon after. One of them was Hemani's cousin, who was arrested in Iraq.

Dutch media soon took up the story and an Interpol warrant was issued on Hemani. However, Hemani has maintained innocence in the case and has even shared images on his Twitter timeline claiming that Insiya is happy. He has also accused Rashid of being a 'gold-digger'.

Nadia Rashid's story on Humans of Amsterdam: Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5