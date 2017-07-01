If GOP health care bill fails, repeal Obamacare now, replace later - Trump

Marking a notable return to his efforts to push his agenda rather than distract from it, United States President Donald Trump on Friday called for repealing the Affordable Care Act immediately and replacing it later with another health care plan if Republican senators are unable to pass their bill.

"If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date," Trump tweeted.

Trump's declaration came shortly after Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, urged the President in a letter to repeal Obamacare now and replace later.

The current Republican plan in Congress, however, is to do both in one massive piece of legislation, though the Senate's bill has struggled to gain the necessary GOP support.

"On July 10, if we don't have agreement on a combined repeal and replace plan, we should immediately vote again on H.R. 3762, the December 2015 ObamaCare repeal legislation that the Congress passed but President Obama vetoed. We should include a year-long implementation delay to give comfort to Americans currently on ObamaCare that a replacement plan will be enacted before expiration," Sasse wrote in the letter.

