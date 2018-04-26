Trending#

Asaram verdict

Death for child rape

Kathua rape and murder case

karnataka assembly elections

Donald Trump

  1. Home
  2. World

'I decided to Youtube it': Eye-popping story of woman delivering own baby in a hotel bathroom

water birth mom

Hindi - WION

Share

Written By

Updated: Apr 26, 2018, 02:44 PM IST

If you use YouTube just to watch your favourite old TV shows, songs and other viral stuff, this story will make you change your viewpoint forever!

A young computer specialist working with the US Air Force used YouTube video to deliver her own baby at her hotel in Istanbul Turkey last month.

The story came to light after the young mother shared her incredible story in a very long Twitter trail on Wednesday, April 25.

Tia Freeman was on her way to Germany from the US for a vacation when she started having contractions during a stopover at Istanbul airport.

First, hse thought she was suffering from food poining due to the salmon she ate on the plane. But soon, she realized that she was in labour.

Without losing a minute, Freeman decided to check in her hotel in the city. 

‘I make it to my hotel & now I’m sure I’m in labor. There is no way in the world I’m not in labor because I can barely standup at this point. So I’m in a foreign country, where no one speaks english, I don’t know this country’s emergency number, & I have no clue what to do (sic),’ Freeman said while talking about those anxious moments on Twitter. 

‘So in true millennial form I decided to @Youtube it. If no one else had my back the internet would!,’ Freeman later watched the ‘water birth’ videos and used the bathroom to deliver her own baby without any help.

The scariest part in the whole process was when she realized that she had to cut the umbilical cord. With great presence of mind, Freeman used her shoe laces as clamps and cut the cord with the knife she used to carry in her bag.

Later, the US Consulate had to confirm the delivery in order to issue the birth certificate.

Here’s the full, unbelievingly true story from the mother’s mouth: 

‘The experience taught me so much. I learned how to be resourceful and calm under pressure. I was able to bond one on one with my son from his first breaths,’ the young mother was quoted as saying by The Independent. 

However, Royal College of Midwives (RCM) issued a statement and said that it "strongly discourages" women from giving birth alone.

‘Whilst the RCM recognises that every woman has the right to give birth without professional assistance, there are potential risks for both mother and baby and for that reason the RCM would strongly discourage women from giving birth by themselves and without professional support or skilled medical help,’ RCM spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Join the discussion



Next story

Next Story