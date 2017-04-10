Hungarian president signs law that could shut Soros university

Hungary's president on Monday signed a law that sets new requirements for foreign universities and could force out Central European University, one of Hungary's top international schools founded by U.S. financier George Soros.

Janos Ader said in a statement to state news agency MTI that he believed the legislation did not infringe academic freedom or international laws. He urged the government to hold talks with universities involved about the best way forward.

The government of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban rushed the bill through parliament in a matter of days last week. That ignited large street protests and sparked calls from hundreds of leading academics and international partners for the legislation to be scrapped.

