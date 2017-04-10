HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on April 9 at 4:30 p.m. EDT/2030 GMT

Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: SYRIA Trump administration officials blame Russian inaction for enabling a deadly poison gas attack against Syrian civilians last week as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson prepares to explain to Moscow a U.S. retaliatory missile strike. A joint command center made up of the forces of Russia, Iran and militias supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says Friday's U.S. strike on a Syrian air base crossed "red lines" and it will respond to any new aggression and increase its support for its ally. A U.S. cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base may persuade Assad to be more cautious with some of his tactics, but will not deter him and his allies from pressing a full-throttle military campaign to crush rebels. NORTH KOREA A U.S. decision to move a Navy strike group toward the Korean peninsula is a "prudent" reaction to a pattern of provocative behavior from North Korea, White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster said on Sunday. U.S. military strikes against Syria over its alleged use of chemical weapons are a warning to other nations, including North Korea, that "a response is likely" if they pose a danger, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says. ASIA Trump's deputy national security adviser, K.T. McFarland, is expected to step down and has been offered the position of U.S. ambassador to Singapore, a U.S. official says. WHITE HOUSE Top White House aides Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner meet and agree to "bury the hatchet" over their differences, a senior administration official says, in a bid to stop infighting that has distracted from Trump's message.

