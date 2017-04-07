HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on April 6 at 8:55 p.m. EDT/April 7 0055 GMT

Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: U.S. MILITARY OPTIONS IN SYRIA Facing his biggest crisis since taking office, Trump says "something should happen" with President Bashar al-Assad after a deadly poison gas attack in Syria, as the Pentagon and the White House study military options. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about a poison gas attack in Syria that the United States blames on the Russia-backed Syrian government, a senior State Department official says. "NUCLEAR OPTION" ON SUPREME COURT NOMINEE Senate Republicans crush a Democratic blockade of Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee in a fierce partisan brawl, approving a rule change dubbed the "nuclear option" to allow for conservative judge Neil Gorsuch's confirmation by Friday. HOUSE RUSSIA PROBE CHAIRMAN The Republican head of a congressional inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election says he will temporarily step aside from the probe because he is under investigation for disclosing classified information. TRUMP MEETS CHINA'S XI Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping sit down together to dine on pan-seared Dover sole and New York strip steak, spending some social time before digging into thorny bilateral security and trade issues. Trump promised to label China a currency manipulator on his first day in office but after 77 days, his administration is touting a new term: "currency misalignment." NORTH KOREA'S NUCLEAR PROGRAM Trump says he will be ready to act unilaterally to address North Korea's nuclear program if China does not step up to help with the matter. Diplomatic and economic measures taken to rein in North Korea's missile program have not had the desired effect, a senior U.S. military commander says after the North's latest test triggers a flurry of calls among world leaders. COHN BACKS REVIVING GLASS-STEAGALL White House economic adviser Gary Cohn says he backs bringing back the Glass-Steagall Act, a Depression-era law that would revamp Wall Street banks by splitting their consumer-lending businesses from their investment arms. TWITTER PRIVACY LAWSUIT Twitter Inc files a federal lawsuit to block an order by the U.S. government demanding that it reveal who is behind an account opposed to Trump's tough immigration policies. ADMINISTRATION The White House says Trump plans to nominate Lyft Inc executive Derek Kan as undersecretary of transportation for policy.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)