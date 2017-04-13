HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on April 13 at 1:53 p.m. EDT/1753 GMT

Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: AFGHANISTAN The United States dropped a massive GBU-43 bomb, the largest non-nuclear bomb it has ever used in combat, in eastern Afghanistan against a series of caves used by Islamic State militants, the military says. NORTH KOREA Military force cannot resolve tension over North Korea, China says, while an influential Chinese newspaper urges the North to halt its nuclear program in exchange for Chinese protection. Despite sending a naval force to the Korean peninsula, the Trump administration is focusing its North Korea strategy on tougher economic sanctions, possibly including an oil embargo, intercepting cargo ships and punishing Chinese banks doing business with Pyongyang, U.S. officials say. CHINA China's 2017 export outlook brightens considerably as it reports forecast-beating trade growth in March and as Trump softens his anti-China rhetoric in an abrupt policy shift. Trump may have decided not to declare China a currency manipulator, an acceptance of the difficulty of making such a charge stick, but that does not mean Beijing is off the hook. RUSSIA Trump says "things will work out fine" between the United States and Russia, a day after he said U.S.-Russian relations may be at an all-time low. Russia and the United States have a shared understanding that U.S. air strikes on Syria should not be repeated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov tells his Syrian counterpart, in Moscow, Interfax news agency reported. FOREIGN POLICY After less than three months in office, Trump has abruptly shifted his stance on an array of foreign policy issues from the U.S. relationship with Russia and China to the value of the NATO alliance. FINANCIAL REGULATION Top Wall Street bankers say they are having positive discussions about financial regulation in Washington, and downplayed the idea U.S. policymakers may force their institutions to split up. TRADE WITH JAPAN The United States is pushing for trade to be a key issue in top-level economic talks with Japan, a person involved in the talks tells Reuters, an unwelcome development for Tokyo, which is seeking to fend off U.S. pressure to reduce the bilateral trade imbalance. IMMIGRATION Trump's administration has focused on one group of illegal immigrants more than others: women with children, according to eight Department of Homeland Security officials interviewed by Reuters about agency planning. POLAND VISIT Poland hopes to host Trump for a short visit in July, and its foreign minister will discuss the plan during a Washington visit next week, Polish government sources tell Reuters.

