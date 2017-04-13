HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on April 12 at 4.40: p.m. EDT/2040 GMT

Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: RUSSIA Russian President Vladimir Putin says trust has eroded between the United States and Russia under Trump as Moscow delivers an unusually hostile reception to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a face-off over Syria. Russia blocks a Western effort at the U.N. Security Council to condemn last week's deadly gas attack in Syria and push Moscow's ally President Bashar al-Assad to cooperate with international inquiries. ECONOMIC ISSUES Trump says his administration will not label China a currency manipulator, backing away from a vocal campaign promise, even as he says the dollar is "getting too strong" and eventually will hurt the U.S. economy. NATO Trump says NATO is not obsolete, as he had declared it was on the campaign trail last year, but that alliance members still need to pay their fair share for the security umbrella. NORTH KOREA Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for peaceful resolution of rising tension on the Korean peninsula in a telephone conversation with Trump, as a U.S. aircraft carrier strike group heads toward the region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says after the talks with Tillerson that Moscow and Washington broadly agreed the only solution to a brewing crisis over North Korea is political. SPICER White House spokesman Sean Spicer says he had let Trump down with his "inexcusable and reprehensible" comments comparing the use of poison gas by Assad to the atrocities of Adolf Hitler. TRAVEL BAN Civil liberties groups say they are filing a series of lawsuits against the U.S. government seeking details on how federal agencies enforced Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. TAXES Trump says he does not like the "border adjustment" tax cooked up by House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans in the House of Representatives and wants to call it an "import tax" or "reciprocal tax." MONTENEGRO The United States says there are credible reports that Russia attempted to interfere in elections last October in Montenegro, which became a NATO member this week. CARL ICAHN Billionaire investor Carl Icahn's oil refining company, CVR Energy , made a massive bet last year that prices for U.S. government biofuels credits would fall, just before Icahn started advising Trump on regulations driving that market, Reuters reports.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)