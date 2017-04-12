HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on April 11 at 5:38 p.m. EDT/2138 GMT

Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: RUSSIA, SYRIA AND NORTH KOREA Trump's spokesman increases pressure on Russia over a chemical weapons attack in Syria last week, calling Moscow isolated and saying it is trying to shift blame away from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson carries a unified message from world powers to Moscow, denouncing Russian support for Syria and taking up America's traditional role as leader of the West on behalf of the Trump administration. Russia says it hopes forthcoming talks in Moscow with Tillerson will be productive but is extremely worried the United States might decide to unilaterally attack North Korea. The United States, Britain and France want the U.N. Security Council to bolster its support for international inquiries into the deadly gas attack in Syria that western powers blame on Assad's forces. North Korean state media warns of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression, as a U.S. Navy strike group steams toward the western Pacific. Trump says in a Twitter post that he told China's President Xi Jinping that Beijing would get a better trade deal with Washington if it helped solve the U.S. problem with North Korea. UKRAINE Tillerson asked his European counterparts why American voters should care about the conflict in Ukraine, France's foreign minister says. TAXES Trump, in a Fox Business interview, says tax reform "will be better" if legislation to dismantle Obamacare is passed first by Congress because of the tax savings from the Republican health plan. BUSINESS LEADERS Trump tells a group of chief executives that his administration is reducing regulations and revamping the Wall Street reform law known as Dodd-Frank, which might be eliminated and replaced. IMMIGRATION U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions travels to the U.S.-Mexico border to make his case for increased prosecutions of illegal immigrants, pressuring U.S. attorneys to prioritize cases against criminal migrants. CLIMATE CHANGE China, Brazil, India and South Africa have urged industrialized countries to honor financial commitments made in Paris in 2015 to help developing countries fight against global climate change, they say in a statement. SPICER White House spokesman Sean Spicer triggers an uproar on social media by saying Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons, which critics say overlooks millions of Jews killed in Nazi gas chambers.

