HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on April 10 at 12:40 p.m. EDT/1640 GMT

Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: SYRIA The United States has made slight adjustments to its military activities in Syria to strengthen protection of American forces following its cruise missile strikes last week on a Syrian air base that heightened tensions, U.S. officials tell Reuters. The United States will hold responsible anyone who commits crimes against humanity, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says, days after the U.S. military unexpectedly attacked Syria. The attack may persuade President Bashar al-Assad to be more cautious with some of his tactics, but will not deter him and his allies from pressing a full-throttle military campaign to crush rebels. RUSSIA The Kremlin says Tillerson will not meet President Vladimir Putin when he visits Moscow on Wednesday, a move that could point to tensions over the U.S. attack on Syria. Tillerson's Moscow visit will be an early test of whether the Trump administration can use any momentum generated by the Syrian strike to craft and execute a strategy to end Syria's war. NORTH KOREA China and South Korea agree to slap tougher sanctions on North Korea if it carries out nuclear or long-range missile tests, a senior official in Seoul says, as a U.S. Navy strike group heads to the region in a show of force. SUPREME COURT Neil Gorsuch, picked by Trump and confirmed by the Republican-led Senate, is sworn in as a Supreme Court justice at the White House and is poised to have an instant impact on a court once again dominated by conservatives. CLIMATE CHANGE The administration scuppers efforts by the Group of Seven industrialized countries to reach a common stance on energy when it asked for more time to work out its climate change policies. BUSINESS LEADERS Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives on Tuesday, including the heads of General Motors Co , IBM Corp , Wal-Mart Stores Inc , Tesla Inc , BlackRock Inc and Blackstone Group LP as he works to gain support for administration priorities. TRADE Trump is considering an executive order to launch a trade investigation that could lead to supplemental duties in certain product categories, a Trump administration official tells Reuters.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)