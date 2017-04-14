Gurdwara in UAE enters Guinness book for 'marathon breakfast'

A gurdwara in Dubai has found a place in the Guinness book of world records by serving free breakfast to hundreds of people from over 100 countries in an hour-long event.

The Gurunanak Darbar gurdwara served continental breakfast titled 'Breakfast for Diversity' to 600 people from 101 countries, the maximum number of people from diverse nationalities, entering the Guinness World Record.

The people enjoyed the hour-long breakfast wearing traditional outfits on the premises of the gurdwara in Jebel Ali area yesterday, Khaleej Times reported.

The chief guest at the marathon breakfast even was Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri.

The officials from the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that the gurdwara broke the previous record of 55 nationalities having a continental breakfast, organised by Nutella at the Milan Expo in Italy in September 2015.

Entry for the breakfast event was through prior registration and included schoolchildren, diplomats, government officials among others.

The gurdwara, which is known for serving free meals to all visitors through its community kitchen, caters to over 50,000 Sikh devotees in the UAE.

"Sikhism has always embraced diversity as it has been part of our faith and belief, that we are all human beings to be treated with respect. The gurdwara has been spearheading charity and volunteer work not only for the Indian community but for the entire UAE community as well," said Surender Kandhari, chairman of the gurdwara.

The event was aimed at promoting the idea of peace, tolerance and communal harmony.

People danced on Punjabi songs after the Guinness World Record officials made the historic announcement.

"The Gurdwara serves approximately 1,000 meals on weekdays and 10,000 meals on weekends or holidays. It has served free meals to over 4 million people since its inception. This has been part of the Gurdwara's service to the community and their way of embracing diversity," Kandhari added.

