A gunman who opened fire inside a hospital in the Bronx borough of New York today, injuring several people, is dead, a police spokesman told AFP.

The spokesman did not specify how many people had been hurt in the incident at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, north of Manhattan, nor the seriousness of their injuries.

New York media reported that at least two people had been injured.

