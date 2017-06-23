Grenfell-Tower-fire-caused-by-faulty-fridge,-reveals-probe

Investigation has revealed that the deadly Grenfell Tower fire, which has claimed at least 79 lives, was started by a Hotpoint fridge-freezer before spreading to the building's combustible cladding.

Metropolitan Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack, who is leading the investigation, said the Hotpoint FF175BP model had not been subject to any product recall but the building's cladding, tiles and insulation failed safety tests carried out as part of the investigation.

The government has ordered an "immediate examination" of the unit to establish the cause of the fire and whether any further action is needed.

According to the Independent, witnesses at the scene of the 24-storey fire on June14 said a resident told neighbours his fridge had ?exploded? while alerting them to the initial blaze, which spread rapidly through the block.

Cladding installed on the outside of Grenfell Tower last year, for both insulation and aesthetic purposes, is suspected to have aided the rapid and ?unprecedented? spread of the blaze, trapping dozens of residents inside.

Detectives are considering manslaughter charges as part of the investigation into the disaster.

