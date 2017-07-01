Girl killed as five suicide bombers attack Lebanese troops

Four of the suicide bombers struck yesterday in the Al- Nur camp near the border town of Arsal, the army said.

A girl died and seven Lebanese soldiers were wounded when five militants blew themselves up and a sixth threw a grenade during army raids on two refugee camps near the Syrian border.

Four of the suicide bombers struck yesterday in the Al- Nur camp near the border town of Arsal, the army said. A young girl, whose parents are both refugees, was killed and three soldiers wounded.

A medical source in the provincial capital Baalbek said the girl was two and a half years old.

Troops recovered four explosive devices.

During a raid on Al-Qariya, another camp near Arsal, one militant blew himself up and a second threw a grenade at troops, wounding four of them.

The civil war, which has raged in Syria since March 2011, has triggered an exodus of more than 1.1 million refugees into neighbouring Lebanon and has repeatedly spilt over.

The raids were aimed at "arresting terrorists and seizing weapons," the army command said.

