Germany's Angela Merkel calls for end to 'massacre' in Syria

Updated: Feb 22, 2018, 02:59 PM IST

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday called for an end to the "massacre" in Syria, after fresh air strikes on a rebel-held enclave in the war-torn country killed another 13 people.

Condemning the Syrian regime for targeting "its own people", Merkel said: "The killing of children, the destruction of hospitals,  all that amounts to a massacre that must be condemned and which must be countered with a clear no".

