Germany's Angela Merkel calls for end to 'massacre' in Syria
Angela Merkel Angela Merkel , Reuters
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday called for an end to the "massacre" in Syria, after fresh air strikes on a rebel-held enclave in the war-torn country killed another 13 people.
Condemning the Syrian regime for targeting "its own people", Merkel said: "The killing of children, the destruction of hospitals, all that amounts to a massacre that must be condemned and which must be countered with a clear no".